Boat sinks on wind-whipped Columbia River. 2 men onboard

Two men were rescued as their boat sank just upriver from Crow Butte Park on the Columbia River.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on the Oregon side of the river responded to a call about noon Saturday that a Sea Ray was going down near Boardman.
“The weather was cold and windy, with six foot rollers and white caps, making for a difficult and risky rescue,” according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe took his personal boat onto the river, and the sheriff’s office sent out a boat with emergency medical technicians.
Life Flight air ambulance was on standby and the Oregon Coast guard was notified.
They arrived at the sinking Sea Ray to see two men standing on top of what was left of the boat above water just before 1 p.m., according to police reports.
Wyatt Hayden, of Pilot Rock, and Wyatt Morris, of Adams, both in Oregon, were brought aboard the county boat.
An ambulance was called to the Boardman Marina, but both men were doing well and were not taken to a hospital.
