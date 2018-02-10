Update: Victim identified from Prosser birthday party shooting

An argument between two friends at a birthday party turned violent early Saturday morning, ending with the death of a woman in Prosser.
Amy S. Brown, 36, of Prosser and her friend, Amanda L. Hill, 35, of Buckley were celebrating the birthday of Hill’s boyfriend at a home on the 140000 block of North River Road when the dispute started, Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said.
It’s unclear what prompted the fight between the two, whom Hatcher described as “best friends,” but Brown allegedly got a pistol and shot Hill in the chest at 12:45 a.m.
Several people called 911 after they heard the gunshot. When deputies and Prosser police arrived minutes later, they found Brown holding Hill, who had stopped breathing.
Officers and deputies couldn’t find a pulse, and despite efforts from police and medics, Hill died at the scene.
Brown is being held on an investigative hold for second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
