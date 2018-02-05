This family of accused Rite Aid robbers talked right up to the moment of the crime

Three family members appeared separately before a judge Monday on charges they pocketed $6,000 total in a December holdup at the Richland Rite-Aid.
Tonya M. Wright lost her job as store manager after allegedly helping her soon-to-be husband and his brother carry out the robbery while she was on duty.
Prosecutors say Anthony D. Wright passed on information about what was happening inside the 1329 Lee Blvd. store so brother James E. Wright — clad in all black, gloves and a face-covering mask — knew where to go and what to do.
When another employee had difficulty opening his cash register at gunpoint, Tonya stepped in and opened the store safe to retrieve cash and bank coin rolls for the robber, according to prosecutors.
The three defendants now have March 26 trial dates in Benton County Superior Court on one count each of first-degree robbery.
The Wright brothers each have an additional charge for first-degree unlawful possession of a gun.
Michael Vander Sys, standing in for James Wright’s new defense lawyer, requested the 48-year-old Pasco man’s release from jail because he has “strong family support in the community” and is employed as a chef at a Tri-City hotel.
Responding to the comment that James has 43 prior misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases, along with felony burglary and gun possession convictions, Vander Sys said the last felony is outdated since it was in 1996.
Judge Alex Ekstrom agreed that some of the history is old, but said the current charges are concerning. He lowered his bail by $5,000 to $45,000.
Anthony Wright, 47, opted not to argue for a bail reduction until he meets with his court-appointed attorney. He is in jail on $50,000.
Tonya Wright, 45, asked to be released on her personal recognizance, since she had been working at the time of the alleged crime and lacks a criminal history.
Deputy Prosecutor Brian Hultgrenn argued that a large amount of bail is appropriate because Tonya Wright “planned and orchestrated a fairly sophisticated robbery.”
Ekstrom noted that the allegations are serious, but added that “it is the efforts afterward that give the court concern.”
He kept her bail at $30,000 to both ensure Tonya Wright’s return to court and help keep the community safe.
Tonya and Anthony Wright married four days after the Dec. 22 robbery.
Tonya Wright, whose last name was Crowell at the time, did not mention her relationship with Anthony Wright during the initial police investigation, court documents said. It was only later that detectives received information potentially linking her to the crime.
Documents show that as Tonya emptied the store safe for the robber, the male clerk was able to get his register open and added that money to the suspect’s duffel bag.
Tonya Wright then told the robber he had enough money, and he left the store, documents said.
Investigators retrieved cellphone records and traffic camera video that allegedly show Tonya and Anthony Wright communicating in the minutes before the holdup as James Wright waited nearby.
She told James Wright there were no security cameras at the store because of recent construction, court documents said.
In a search of Tonya and Anthony Wright’s Richland home, police found a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver on his side of the bed, documents said.
Another revolver that was believed used in the robbery was later found in Anthony Wright’s vehicle, documents said.
The two men aren’t supposed to even touch guns because of prior burglary convictions, prosecutors said.
