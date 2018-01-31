He was found dead near Prosser. Now deputies know who he is

Deputies identified the man found dead along Interstate 82 as Benjamin D. Newcomb.
Between a witness noticing recognizing a sketch and fingerprints, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office learned the 48-year-old Benton City man’s identity.
A passing driver noticed Newcomb’s body lying next to a barbed-wire fence near Sales Yard Road on Jan. 17, the sheriff’s office said. He’d been dead for four or five days.
The man appeared to have died from natural causes.
After almost a week of investigating, deputies didn’t know who he was. They contacted a Washington State Patrol sketch artist, who drew a picture of the man.
After releasing the picture to the public, they received several calls from people who recognized him. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab checked his fingerprints and confirmed who he was.
An acquaintance of Newcomb lives near Sales Yard Road, and is likely the reason he was in the area when he died, Cmdr. Steve Caughey said.
Newcomb was living with his father, and hadn’t been seen for a couple of weeks, Benton County Sgt. Bob Brockman said.
The last address listed for him was on Red Mountain Road in Benton City. He also lived in Richland.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
