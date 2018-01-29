Teen jailed after school shooting threat in West Richland

A teen was arrested after allegedly threatening a shooting at Enterprise Middle School.
School officials learned about the 13-year-old’s plan after school on Friday and immediately contacted police, said West Richland police Capt. Thomas Grego. Authorities learned of the plot from another student.
After interviews and a search, officers arrested the boy, who had access to weapons. He was booked into Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick.
“The threat was taken seriously, and West Richland police were immediately called,” the Richland School District said.
Never miss a local story.
The teen has been expelled from school.
West Richland police did not release details about the youth’s plan or the information that middle school officials received.
“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” Grego said.
West Richland police officers will conduct extra patrols at the school to reassure parents, students and staff that they are safe, he said.
The teen did not threaten other schools.
Several parents raised concerns that they were not told about the threat until after they dropped their child off at school.
Richland school officials said they were waiting for the results of the police investigation. Police didn’t release information about the arrest until after 7:30 a.m. Monday.
At last count, 688 students attend the middle school at 5200 Paradise Way in West Richland.
Check back for updates.
Comments