$100,000 bail for man accused of driving to Richland to rape teen girls

A Spokane man is locked up on $100,000 bail for allegedly trying to meet up with two 13-year-old girls for sex after five months of chatting online.
Donald T. Sizer, 38, reportedly did not know that the girls actually were undercover detectives working with a task force to combat would-be child predators.
He was arrested Jan. 9 after arriving at a Richland park.
Sizer pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court to two counts of attempted second-degree child rape. His trial is March 12.
Never miss a local story.
Court documents say Richland police Detective Jeff Bickford, a member of the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, posted an online advertisement Aug. 25 as part of an undercover operation in the Coeur d’Alene area.
The Craigslist ad was specific to Spokane under the personals section. It said a young girl was looking for an “older daddy.”
Bickford soon received a response from “Don Sizer,” documents said.
The fictitious girl told Sizer that she was returning to the Tri-Cities, but the two continued to talk over the next several months through emails and text messages. Sizer allegedly sent multiple nude photos, including ones that showed his face.
He told the girl on Jan. 7 that he was planning a trip to Benton County, court documents said.
Sizer asked the girl about her sexual experiences and discussed what they would do if they got together, documents said. Prosecutors said he asked the girl if she had a friend who could join in.
On Jan. 9, Sizer reiterated in messages that he wanted to have sex with both girls, and made plans to meet at a park so he could take them back to his hotel room, documents said.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments