He arrived in a Richland park looking to commit a crime, police say. He ended up in cuffs instead.

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 11, 2018 05:43 PM

A Spokane man expected to have sex with two underage girls when he arrived in a Richland park on Tuesday, police said. Instead, he ended up in jail.

Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force members arrested Donald T. Sizer, 38, as part of a six-month investigation, Richland police Sgt. Darryl Judge said. Sizer allegedly planned to meet the two girls in the park with the intent of taking them back to his hotel room.

When he arrived, detectives cuffed him and took him to Benton County jail. He is being held on two counts of attempted second-degree child rape.

Officers found a loaded handgun during a search of his vehicle.

The task force is composed of agents and detectives from Homeland Security, Kennewick and Richland police. It aims to investigate, prosecute and deter the possession, production and distribution of child pornography.

