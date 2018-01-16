More Videos

CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim

Pause
Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:45

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 1:26

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

  • CPR performed on accident victim

    Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive.

Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

Good Samaritans help man who crashed in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 16, 2018 08:53 AM

A crowd of motorists helped respond to a medical emergency in the middle of a Kennewick road Tuesday morning.

Police said a middle-aged man driving a white SUV had a medical issue when he veered during a left turn from Clearwater Avenue onto Steptoe Street about 7:30 a.m.

The SUV struck a traffic signal post, Officer Cory McGee said.

The off-duty doctor from Hermiston’s Good Shepherd Heath Care System was driving by the accident along with a Kadlec admission care specialist.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stephanie Williams, a Kadlec employee, was one of a group of four people who pulled the man out of the SUV, she said. She started CPR.

The doctor arranged CPR efforts and helped the man when an ambulance arrived, McGee said.

The driver was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Officers did not release the name of the doctor or driver.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim

Pause
Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:45

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 1:26

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

View More Video