Good Samaritans help man who crashed in Kennewick

A crowd of motorists helped respond to a medical emergency in the middle of a Kennewick road Tuesday morning.
Police said a middle-aged man driving a white SUV had a medical issue when he veered during a left turn from Clearwater Avenue onto Steptoe Street about 7:30 a.m.
The SUV struck a traffic signal post, Officer Cory McGee said.
The off-duty doctor from Hermiston’s Good Shepherd Heath Care System was driving by the accident along with a Kadlec admission care specialist.
Never miss a local story.
Stephanie Williams, a Kadlec employee, was one of a group of four people who pulled the man out of the SUV, she said. She started CPR.
The doctor arranged CPR efforts and helped the man when an ambulance arrived, McGee said.
The driver was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Officers did not release the name of the doctor or driver.
Comments