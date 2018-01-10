He left a car and a gun behind, but now a robbery suspect is behind bars

A robbery suspect is heading to jail after eluding police for about a day.
Kennewick police learned Fernando Flores Jr., 22, was inside an apartment on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue around noon Wednesday, Officer Roman Trujillo said.
Officers surrounded the building and called the alleged robber to give himself up. Flores walked out of the apartment and was arrested at 12:23 p.m.
He is at the Kennewick police station for questioning, and will be taken to Benton County jail.
Police were hunting for Flores in connection with a Dec. 27 robbery at City Market. They also wanted to talk to him about an attempted robbery at Nob Hill Market and a Pasco robbery on Saturday.
Officers and U.S. Marshals spotted him in a white Chrysler 300 near Kennewick Avenue and Tweedt Street on Tuesday. When they signaled him to stop, the driver, Alfonso J. Hernandez-Guizar, 34, fled, leading police on a chase.
The Chrysler ended up on the lawn of Central Park Apartments at Seventh Avenue, and both man ran.
Officers tackled Hernandez-Guizar near Rainier Street and Fourth Avenue.
After searching the area for about an hour, police came away empty.
