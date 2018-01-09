Correctional officer behind bars for sending explicit messages to teen

An Oregon correctional officer is behind bars after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl.
Roy D. Farber, 31, allegedly provided the girl a phone, and used it to send her explicit messages and photos. The girl’s parents discovered the phone, and turned it over to Kennewick police.
Detectives searched Farber’s home and seized cellphones and computers to examine later.
Farber is a correctional officer at the Two Rivers Correctional Facility in Umatilla, Ore.
He was booked into Benton County jail on an investigative hold for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-582-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive up to a $1,000 reward.
