Crime

Correctional officer behind bars for sending explicit messages to teen

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 09, 2018 05:22 PM

An Oregon correctional officer is behind bars after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl.

Roy D. Farber, 31, allegedly provided the girl a phone, and used it to send her explicit messages and photos. The girl’s parents discovered the phone, and turned it over to Kennewick police.

Detectives searched Farber’s home and seized cellphones and computers to examine later.

Farber is a correctional officer at the Two Rivers Correctional Facility in Umatilla, Ore.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was booked into Benton County jail on an investigative hold for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-582-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive up to a $1,000 reward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

    Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice
Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

View More Video