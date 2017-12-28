More Videos

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Pause
Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection 0:21

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 0:15

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:45

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:09

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

  • Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

    Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department gives a statement about a stabbing at the Heatherstone III apartment complex in Kennewick.

Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department gives a statement about a stabbing at the Heatherstone III apartment complex in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department gives a statement about a stabbing at the Heatherstone III apartment complex in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

An argument turned bloody at Heatherstone apartments

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 01:59 PM

What started as an argument turned into a stabbing and landed a Pasco woman in jail.

Shirley A. Madison, 28, went to Jonathan Ard’s apartment in the Heatherstone complex on 10th Avenue. Madison began arguing with Ard, and allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the 27-year-old, Kennewick police said.

Madison ran from the scene before police arrived at 11:50 a.m. She is believed to still be armed.

She was arrested sometime before 2 p.m. and booked into Benton County jail

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ard was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with serious injuries.

Madison
Shirley A. Madison

The case is still under investigation, police said.

More information will be added as it becomes available

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Pause
Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection 0:21

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 0:15

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:45

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:09

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

View More Video