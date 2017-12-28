An argument turned bloody at Heatherstone apartments

What started as an argument turned into a stabbing and landed a Pasco woman in jail.
Shirley A. Madison, 28, went to Jonathan Ard’s apartment in the Heatherstone complex on 10th Avenue. Madison began arguing with Ard, and allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the 27-year-old, Kennewick police said.
Madison ran from the scene before police arrived at 11:50 a.m. She is believed to still be armed.
She was arrested sometime before 2 p.m. and booked into Benton County jail
Ard was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with serious injuries.
The case is still under investigation, police said.
