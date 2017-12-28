Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Kennewick intersection

A 63-year-old male pedestrian was critcally injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of West Canal Drive and North Fruitland Street.
The man was crossing Fruitland Street shortly before 7 p.m. when a woman driving a sedan struck him.
A Kennewick police release says the man is in critical condition and was expected to be transferred to a Spokane hospital.
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking any witnesses to the collision to call (509) 628-0333.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
