    Details are still unclear about a collision that left one man in critical condition after he was hit at the intersection of Canal Drive and Fruitland Street.

Crime

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Kennewick intersection

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 07:43 AM

A 63-year-old male pedestrian was critcally injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of West Canal Drive and North Fruitland Street.

The man was crossing Fruitland Street shortly before 7 p.m. when a woman driving a sedan struck him.

A Kennewick police release says the man is in critical condition and was expected to be transferred to a Spokane hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking any witnesses to the collision to call (509) 628-0333.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

