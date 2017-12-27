Residents away when fire strikes Benton County home

It’s unclear what sparked a Tuesday night blaze that left a home near Badger and Dallas roads badly damaged.
Fire investigators are examining the remains of a home on the 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE after neighbors spotted flames at 9:20 p.m.
Neighbors reported the residents were on vacation, said Lt. Tracy Baker, the public information officer for Benton County Fire District 1.
When District 1 firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread across the back half of the home and into the attic. The fire also damaged two personal watercraft and a vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
Fire districts 2 and 4 helped extinguish the blaze and were on the scene until 2:30 a.m.
There are reports the residents were having trouble with their furnace.
No one was injured.
Comments