Residents away when fire strikes Benton County home

More Videos 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it Pause 0:15 ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:01 Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:04 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 1:01 Watch: Idalia's Tamales Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video: The aftermath of a house fire The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night. The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald