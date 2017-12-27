More Videos

  Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Crime

Residents away when fire strikes Benton County home

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 27, 2017 09:08 AM

It’s unclear what sparked a Tuesday night blaze that left a home near Badger and Dallas roads badly damaged.

Fire investigators are examining the remains of a home on the 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE after neighbors spotted flames at 9:20 p.m.

Neighbors reported the residents were on vacation, said Lt. Tracy Baker, the public information officer for Benton County Fire District 1.

When District 1 firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread across the back half of the home and into the attic. The fire also damaged two personal watercraft and a vehicle.

Fire districts 2 and 4 helped extinguish the blaze and were on the scene until 2:30 a.m.

There are reports the residents were having trouble with their furnace.

No one was injured.

