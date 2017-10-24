Fish and Wildlife smokes out illegal pot grow on Hanford monument

Officers have seized a marijuana crop on the Hanford Reach National Monument just as the grower was ready to take it to market.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service scientist surprised a person carrying a weapon in a remote area north of the Columbia River near Saddle Mountain Lake, an area that is closed to the public.
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to what initially was suspected of being an illegal hunt.
Instead, they found an active marijuana growing operation. About 200-300 marijuana plants had been harvested, dried and prepared for transportation, according to officers.
The person spotted by the federal scientist had fled.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife warns that people at remote illegal marijuana sites may be armed. Anyone who finds one should call 911 or state Fish and Wildlife police at 877-933-9847.
