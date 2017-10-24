Manhunt near Grandview searching for suspects who shot at WSP trooper

A manhunt is under way near Grandview after two men shot several times at the windshield of a Washington State Patrol trooper late Monday.
The uninjured trooper fired back but the men took off and haven’t been found.
The trooper had been trying to pull them over about 9 p.m. Monday for speeding on Highway 241, said the WSP.
After a several-minute chase, the men pulled over into a driveway on Forsell Road outside of town.
The suspects reportedly fired several shots but the trooper managed to duck behind his patrol car, said WSP Trooper Chris Thorson.
Thorson shared a photo on Twitter of the bullet holes in the trooper’s windshield.
The only description of the men released so far is they are dark skinned. They ran off in the rural area near 3830 Forsell Road, said Thorson.
A regional law enforcement SWAT team is at the location searching buildings, vineyards and fields.
We’ll keep you updated as more details become available.
