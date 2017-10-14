Kennewick man was reported for taking light bulbs; then his morning really got bad

A reported theft of light bulbs at a Kennewick apartment complex turned into an hours-long standoff with police early Saturday morning.
A Woodland Green apartment resident called police after spotting a man unscrewing the light bulbs from outside of her apartment at 3:30 a.m. The apartment complex is in the 100 block of South Conway Street.
Police found Jose Antonio Contreras, 33, standing outside after setting the woman’s door on fire. He allegedly threatened officers with a knife before retreating upstairs to his apartment.
Officers doused the flames and called Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team after Contreras barricaded himself inside the home.
After trying to use tear gas and a Taser to subdue Contreras, police sent in the department’s police dog, Axel, to help pull the man out.
The suspect allegedly attacked the dog, hitting it a few times in the head.
After the attack, SWAT members entered the home and arrested Contreras.
The suspect was taken to Trios Southridge for treatment for minor injuries, and he is expected to be booked into Benton County jail.
Axel is being treated as well and is expected to recover.
