Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team was outside of Kennewick apartment for hours Saturday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside.
Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team was outside of Kennewick apartment for hours Saturday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside. Kennewick Police Department
Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team was outside of Kennewick apartment for hours Saturday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

Kennewick man was reported for taking light bulbs; then his morning really got bad

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 14, 2017 10:37 AM

A reported theft of light bulbs at a Kennewick apartment complex turned into an hours-long standoff with police early Saturday morning.

A Woodland Green apartment resident called police after spotting a man unscrewing the light bulbs from outside of her apartment at 3:30 a.m. The apartment complex is in the 100 block of South Conway Street.

Police found Jose Antonio Contreras, 33, standing outside after setting the woman’s door on fire. He allegedly threatened officers with a knife before retreating upstairs to his apartment.

Officers doused the flames and called Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team after Contreras barricaded himself inside the home.

After trying to use tear gas and a Taser to subdue Contreras, police sent in the department’s police dog, Axel, to help pull the man out.

The suspect allegedly attacked the dog, hitting it a few times in the head.

After the attack, SWAT members entered the home and arrested Contreras.

The suspect was taken to Trios Southridge for treatment for minor injuries, and he is expected to be booked into Benton County jail.

Axel is being treated as well and is expected to recover.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video