Kennewick police shut down 27th Avenue at Fruitland Street on Fridya afternoon so that the Tri-City Regional SWAT ream could search and arrest a Pasco shooting suspect, Anthony Martinez Mata.
Kennewick police shut down 27th Avenue at Fruitland Street on Fridya afternoon so that the Tri-City Regional SWAT ream could search and arrest a Pasco shooting suspect, Anthony Martinez Mata. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick police shut down 27th Avenue at Fruitland Street on Fridya afternoon so that the Tri-City Regional SWAT ream could search and arrest a Pasco shooting suspect, Anthony Martinez Mata. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

Why was 27th Ave. closed today? Police were arresting a Pasco drive-by suspect

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 13, 2017 5:59 PM

The Tri-City Regional SWAT Team arrested a Pasco drive-by shooting suspect Friday afternoon in Kennewick.

Officers arrested Anthony L. Martinez Mata, 21, at his home in the area of 27th Avenue.

The Wednesday night attack at the Sage & Sun Motel, 1232 S. 10th Ave., left a man wounded in the leg.

No suspect was found at the time.

Then, on Friday, Kennewick police shut down 27th Avenue at Fruitland Street at 2:40 p.m. That’s when the Tri-City Regional SWAT team moved in to search Mata’s home.

Anthony L
Anthony L. Martinez Mata.

Pasco police said Mata gave up without incident. Kennewick officers reopened 27th Avenue about an hour later.

Mata was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree theft in 2015 for stealing the backpack of a security officer at the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video