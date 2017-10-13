Why was 27th Ave. closed today? Police were arresting a Pasco drive-by suspect

The Tri-City Regional SWAT Team arrested a Pasco drive-by shooting suspect Friday afternoon in Kennewick.
Officers arrested Anthony L. Martinez Mata, 21, at his home in the area of 27th Avenue.
The Wednesday night attack at the Sage & Sun Motel, 1232 S. 10th Ave., left a man wounded in the leg.
No suspect was found at the time.
Then, on Friday, Kennewick police shut down 27th Avenue at Fruitland Street at 2:40 p.m. That’s when the Tri-City Regional SWAT team moved in to search Mata’s home.
Pasco police said Mata gave up without incident. Kennewick officers reopened 27th Avenue about an hour later.
Mata was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a gun.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree theft in 2015 for stealing the backpack of a security officer at the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
Comments