Kennewick firefighters extinguish possible arson house fire, police detain one person

The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 303 W. 19th Ave. at about 2:45 a.m. with a report of one person still in the burning home.
Smoke and flames were visible from the California split level house as firefighters arrived and initiated a rescue operation. They quickly located and removed one person from the home without injury.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a Kennewick Fire Department press release.
Fire officials say the blaze is suspicious and under investigation for possible arson. One person was detained at the scene by the Kennewick Police Department.
The kitchen and main hallway near the front door were damaged by flames.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross responded to assist the three people displaced by the fire.
The Pasco Fire Department and the Kennewick Police Department assisted at the incident.
