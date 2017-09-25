Crime

Benton County sheriff seeks residents for citizens academy

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2017 06:19 PM

UPDATED September 25, 2017 06:45 PM

People can learn about the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the criminal justice system as part of a five-week course.

The sheriff’s office wants about 15 to 20 people for its citizens academy. Subjects for the two-hour classes include how traffic laws are enforced, crime scene investigations and what happens when prosecutors receive police reports.

The academy is geared at teaching people about how law enforcement works.

Classes are at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 at the Benton County Health Department, 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

Applications are due by Friday. For an application contact Sgt. Bob Brockman at bob.brockman@co.benton.wa.us.

