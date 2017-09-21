Benton City child pornographer sentenced to 20 years

A Benton City man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography of a 13 year old girl.
Robert Cody Cameron Genoway, 24, pleaded guilty in federal court in July.
This week, U.S. Judge Stanley Bastian said Genoway’s behavior was “very concerning because it indicates that you were forcible, violent and dangerous ....”
He allegedly admitting having sex with the teen and choking her.
The judge called Genoway’s conduct “egregious,” according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
Genoway was arrested after a detective saw an internet ad in July 2016 seeking a “petite young teeny bopper” for sexual acts, according to court documents.
The undercover detective, working on behalf of the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, responded to the ad, posing as a teen girl.
Defendant repeatedly sexually abused (the girl) and memorialized this abuse by recording it, for his own pleasure and for distribution to others.
U.S. court documents
In email exchanges between the detective posing as “Steph” and Genoway, Genoway said he wanted to have sex, including choking her, according to federal prosecutors.
He drove to locations in Kennewick twice and also to Oregon to try to meet the girl.
Genoway texted and emailed the detective for several months, even after the “13-year-old” repeatedly told Genoway she was actually 11.
After Genoway was arrested, he admitted to sex with another teen, including choking her, and to producing child pornography pictures and videos, according to court documents.
The detective and an undercover agency tracked down the girl, who said she met Genoway when she was 13.
Law enforcement officers found pornographic images of her on Genoway’s laptop.
The victim said Genoway shared the photographs with other people and, at one time, sought out another man to have sex with her, according to court documents.
Genoway was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 30 years of court supervision and must register as a sex offender.
Genoway’s attorney argued that Genoway should be sentenced to 15 years in prison because he was young when the crime happened and he suffered from a childhood of physical abuse. He has no prior criminal convictions.
Bastian sided with prosecutors on a 20-year sentence and also sentenced Genoway to 30 years of court supervision after his release from federal prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing number of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
“This case is yet another example of the remarkable results that local and federal law enforcement officers can accomplished when they work together in partnership,” said Joseph Harrington, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments