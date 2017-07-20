Capt. Jason McGary of the Pasco Fire Department talks about a car that smashed through a fence and hit a house at 5112 Antigua Drive in Pasco. The 26-year-old male driver lost control of the 1998 Subaru because of a medical condition, according to officials. No one was seriously injured. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Capt. Jason McGary of the Pasco Fire Department talks about a car that smashed through a fence and hit a house at 5112 Antigua Drive in Pasco. The 26-year-old male driver lost control of the 1998 Subaru because of a medical condition, according to officials. No one was seriously injured. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

July 20, 2017 11:51 AM

Medical condition causes dramatic Pasco crash

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A patio turned into a car port Thursday when a driver suffering from a medical condition crashed into a backyard.

Engineers are inspecting the damage to a home in the 5100 block of Antigua Drive in Pasco after a Thursday morning wreck.

A 26-year-old man was driving a Subaru sedan east on Burden Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. when a medical condition sent him careening off the road.

His car bashed through a fence before hitting the pillars supporting the patio covering.

The driver was not hurt, but he was taken to a hospital for his medical condition, said Pasco fire Capt. Jason McGary.

The residents were not home at the time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking

View More Video