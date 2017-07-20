Medical condition causes dramatic Pasco crash

A patio turned into a car port Thursday when a driver suffering from a medical condition crashed into a backyard.
Engineers are inspecting the damage to a home in the 5100 block of Antigua Drive in Pasco after a Thursday morning wreck.
A 26-year-old man was driving a Subaru sedan east on Burden Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. when a medical condition sent him careening off the road.
His car bashed through a fence before hitting the pillars supporting the patio covering.
The driver was not hurt, but he was taken to a hospital for his medical condition, said Pasco fire Capt. Jason McGary.
The residents were not home at the time.
Comments