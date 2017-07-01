Police and fire respond to collision at Fourth and Conway Place. The driver, Jarrod Mendenhall, was booked on charges of vehicular assault and DUI. Kennewick Police Department
Police and fire respond to collision at Fourth and Conway Place. The driver, Jarrod Mendenhall, was booked on charges of vehicular assault and DUI. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

July 01, 2017 2:45 PM

Kennewick father, 8-year-old son home when car plows through front wall

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

A 27-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after his car plowed into a duplex that was occupied by a father and his 8-year-old boy.

Jarrod S. Mendenhall was booked into the Benton County jail just before 4 a.m. on suspicion of felony vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

car house 1
Jarrod S. Mendenhall was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of felony vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence after his car plowed through the front wall of a Kennewick duplex. A father and his 8-year-old son were inside the home.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

Mendenhall was driving his Subaru sedan south on Conway Place when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove across West Fourth Avenue, according to Kennewick police.

The car went through a cinder block wall and came to a stop in the home’s front room.

The adult resident received nonlife-threatening injuries to his head and face, police said. His son was not injured.

Mendenhall was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for evaluation, then transported to jail.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos