Kennewick father, 8-year-old son home when car plows through front wall

A 27-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after his car plowed into a duplex that was occupied by a father and his 8-year-old boy.
Jarrod S. Mendenhall was booked into the Benton County jail just before 4 a.m. on suspicion of felony vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Mendenhall was driving his Subaru sedan south on Conway Place when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove across West Fourth Avenue, according to Kennewick police.
The car went through a cinder block wall and came to a stop in the home’s front room.
The adult resident received nonlife-threatening injuries to his head and face, police said. His son was not injured.
Mendenhall was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for evaluation, then transported to jail.
