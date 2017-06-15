Five years for office manager who embezzled $719K from Richland doctor

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:09 Richland police looking for man who shot at casino Pause 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:07 Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 0:40 2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday 0:14 Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 0:11 VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 5:59 WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 0:12 Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dr. Robert Whitson answers questions from prosecutors about his former office manager Jennifer Morris during her sentencing for stealing $745,000 from his family practice over a span of four years. Morris pleaded guilty to the crime in May and received a five-year prison term. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Dr. Robert Whitson answers questions from prosecutors about his former office manager Jennifer Morris during her sentencing for stealing $745,000 from his family practice over a span of four years. Morris pleaded guilty to the crime in May and received a five-year prison term. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald