Crime

June 01, 2017 12:42 PM

Kennewick police investigate death of 1-month-old

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

An autopsy is planned Monday to investigate the death of a 1-month-old Kennewick boy.

Benton County Coroner John Hansens said his office was called to the child’s home about 7 a.m. Thursday.

“We don’t have a lot of information that we’re going to release right now,” he said. “We’re working with the Kennewick Police Department on the cause and manner of death.”

“We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation, and right now we’re pulling medical reports and gathering other information to provide to the pathologist during the autopsy,” he told the Herald.

“We’re not releasing the name at this time because not at all family members have been notified,” he said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos