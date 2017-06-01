Kennewick police investigate death of 1-month-old

An autopsy is planned Monday to investigate the death of a 1-month-old Kennewick boy.
Benton County Coroner John Hansens said his office was called to the child’s home about 7 a.m. Thursday.
“We don’t have a lot of information that we’re going to release right now,” he said. “We’re working with the Kennewick Police Department on the cause and manner of death.”
“We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation, and right now we’re pulling medical reports and gathering other information to provide to the pathologist during the autopsy,” he told the Herald.
“We’re not releasing the name at this time because not at all family members have been notified,” he said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments