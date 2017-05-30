Search underway for hiker believed drowned at Palouse Falls

Rescue and emergency crews returned to Palouse Falls Tuesday to search for the body of a 25-year-old man who fell into the water at the state park.
A man and woman from the Spokane area had hiked to the pool at the top of the falls Monday afternoon, said Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond.
They were taking photos and as they took a selfie, the man slipped and fell into the water.
A visitor to the park Monday afternoon said he saw a young woman climbing up a steep area, screaming that her boyfriend had fallen.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the falls about 2:30 p.m. Monday, and emergency and rescue workers searched for several hours without finding a body.
Tuesday Columbia Basin Dive Rescue planned to go into the water at the base of the falls.
“We’re concerned it is not the safest effort,” Raymond said.
The water is still very cold and high this spring.
Agencies who responded Monday included the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and the fire departments from Kennewick, Pasco and Kahlotus.
The name of the hiker who fell has not been released.
Washington State Parks has been concerned about the unmarked trails at the falls in recent years.
Temporary fencing was put up in late 2015 to keep people off potentially dangerous trails at the state park 20 miles east of Kahlotus.
The fencing was removed in 2016, and new signs were posted warning hikers of the risk of using unmarked trails.
“Travel beyond this point is on potentially hazardous trails,” the signs say. “ Users assume all risk associated with travel beyond this point. Rescue costs will be at the expense of the injured party.”
Since Raymond became sheriff at the start of 2015, his office has responded to three drownings at the falls.
But the park can be enjoyed safely, he said.
“If you stay on paths and stay away from ledges, the risk is pretty minimal,” Raymond said.
