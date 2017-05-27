Richland man dies in glider crash

A Richland man died when his glider crashed late Friday afternoon about eight miles west of Ephrata, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Kyle Roberson, 64, was piloting a sailplane that crashed into a remote agricultural field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest.
He died immediately when the glider hit the ground, according to police reports.
An autopsy is planned and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
The Ephrata area is popular with glider pilots because of atmospheric thermal layering during hot weather that helps keeps gliders aloft, the sheriff’s office said.
Check back for more information.
Comments