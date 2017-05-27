Kyle Roberson, of Richland, died May 26 in a glider crash west of Ephrata.
Kyle Roberson, of Richland, died May 26 in a glider crash west of Ephrata. Courtesy Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Kyle Roberson, of Richland, died May 26 in a glider crash west of Ephrata. Courtesy Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

May 27, 2017 10:34 AM

Richland man dies in glider crash

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A Richland man died when his glider crashed late Friday afternoon about eight miles west of Ephrata, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Roberson, 64, was piloting a sailplane that crashed into a remote agricultural field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest.

He died immediately when the glider hit the ground, according to police reports.

An autopsy is planned and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The Ephrata area is popular with glider pilots because of atmospheric thermal layering during hot weather that helps keeps gliders aloft, the sheriff’s office said.

Check back for more information.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos