Former Benton County fire captain faces child pornography charges

The former training captain for Benton County Fire District 1 faces federal child pornography charges.
Jeffrey K. Ripley is accused of receiving child pornography photos and videos between September 2011 and June 2016, and having child pornography in his possession in June 2016. The images allegedly involved children younger than 12.
A grand jury indicted Ripley on April 4. He pleaded innocent in U.S. District Court and his trial is set for June 12.
Prosecutors asked that he remain in jail, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke released him with certain conditions. He must wear a GPS monitor and can only leave his home for approved reasons, such as court appearances and religious services.
He may not access the internet, cannot visit places where children are present, cannot be within 500 feet of a school or park, and may not be in the presence of a minor without an adult who is aware of the charges also present.
He has been assigned a public defense attorney.
In August, he was eligible for retirement from the rural fire district and resigned his position as a paid employee. He was with the district for 25 years, sometimes serving as the its public spokesman.
The district serves about 17,000 people in the 320 square miles of southeast Benton County.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
