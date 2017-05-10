Former Kennewick teacher admits sending sex videos to students, raping boy

A former Kennewick middle school teacher has admitted that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of the boys.
Tonie Ann Reiboldt, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning as charged in Benton County Superior Court.
Reiboldt had been a physical education teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School when the allegations first came to light last June. She resigned from the Kennewick School District in July.
The longtime teacher and coach caught the attention of Kennewick investigators after a sexually explicit video of a woman was sent to underage kids through the social media app Snapchat. Police then discovered that the woman in the video was Reiboldt.
One of the teen boys who received the video said Reiboldt was his actual teacher, while other students said they knew of her at school. The boys were under 16.
Reiboldt had asked the boys to send her their own nude pictures, and tried to meet up with at least two of them to have sex, court documents said. She reportedly used her own son’s Snapchat account to get the contact information of his friend, a reported victim.
It wasn’t until a follow-up interview with police and prosecutors in January that one of teens disclosed more details about his contact with Reiboldt and said she raped him, documents said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
