Police: Richland boy injured when driver fell asleep

A Richland 9-year-old boy was injured in a crash near Coulee City, Wash., Sunday afternoon, but two younger children were not hurt.
Allysha Melvin, 28, of Richland, was driving a Hyundai Elantra south on Highway 17 about seven miles north of Coulee City at 3:11 p.m.
She fell asleep and her car left the highway and rolled, coming to rest on its top, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Zaydan Melvin, 9, was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, according to the state patrol.
Allysha Melvin, a 3-year-old and a baby in the car were not injured. Everyone in the car was wearing seat belts or in car seats, according to police reports.
The driver is expected to be cited with second-degree negligent driving, according to the state patrol.
