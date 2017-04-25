Crime

April 25, 2017 2:25 PM

Phone scammers steal thousands from 83-year-old Kennewick man

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

An 83-year-old Kennewick man thought he was sending money to rescue a grandson, instead two con artists stole thousands of dollars from him.

And the suspects are in the Benton County jail facing felony charges.

The scammers called the man, claiming to be his grandson jailed in Panama. Police said the suspects told the victim to buy and send them gift cards to get him released. Each time he sent some, they demanded more.

Detectives identified two suspects and served a warrant on a home on the 2600 block of West John Day Avenue, where they say they found evidence of an ongoing fraud.

Joshua Berry, 32, of Kennewick, and Lei Zhihua, 40, of Kennewick, were arrested on Sunday at the Tri-Cities Airport on suspicion of first degree trafficking in stolen property and money laundering. They were returning from a trip.

Anyone with information about the scam, is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:12

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video
If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos