Phone scammers steal thousands from 83-year-old Kennewick man

An 83-year-old Kennewick man thought he was sending money to rescue a grandson, instead two con artists stole thousands of dollars from him.
And the suspects are in the Benton County jail facing felony charges.
The scammers called the man, claiming to be his grandson jailed in Panama. Police said the suspects told the victim to buy and send them gift cards to get him released. Each time he sent some, they demanded more.
Detectives identified two suspects and served a warrant on a home on the 2600 block of West John Day Avenue, where they say they found evidence of an ongoing fraud.
Joshua Berry, 32, of Kennewick, and Lei Zhihua, 40, of Kennewick, were arrested on Sunday at the Tri-Cities Airport on suspicion of first degree trafficking in stolen property and money laundering. They were returning from a trip.
Anyone with information about the scam, is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments