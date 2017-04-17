A Kennewick 11-year-old was slow to get ready for school, now he’s jailed for attacking his grandfather with a knife

A Kennewick 11-year-old boy really didn’t want to get ready for school and went to juvenile detention instead for cutting his grandfather with a knife.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a home in the 800 block of South Elm Street on Friday morning.
An 11-year-old boy was reported to be “out of control” after being scolded by his grandfather for not getting ready.
Police said the grandfather grabbed him by the hand to get him going, but the boy ran to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and hit his grandfather in the arm with a slashing strike. He was cut but did not need medical attention.
The 11-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick.
