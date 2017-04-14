Crime

April 14, 2017 10:24 AM

Prosser man drives off highway during medical emergency

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Prosser man was having a medical emergency when his pickup left Highway 22 Thursday night.

Raymond G. Fletcher, 77, of Prosser, was driving east in a red 2006 Ford F150 pickup when he had a medical emergency near the Prosser city limits, according to the Washington State Patrol. His pickup left the road near milepost 28.

There was very little damage to the pickup.

Fletcher was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The WSP said the cause of the crash was a medical emergency and no charges are anticipated.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police
WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland 0:13

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland
Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video 4:03

Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos