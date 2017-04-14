Prosser man drives off highway during medical emergency

A Prosser man was having a medical emergency when his pickup left Highway 22 Thursday night.
Raymond G. Fletcher, 77, of Prosser, was driving east in a red 2006 Ford F150 pickup when he had a medical emergency near the Prosser city limits, according to the Washington State Patrol. His pickup left the road near milepost 28.
There was very little damage to the pickup.
Fletcher was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
The WSP said the cause of the crash was a medical emergency and no charges are anticipated.
