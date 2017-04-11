Richland police ID driver in fatal motorcycle collision

Richland police on Tuesday released the name of the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist on George Washington Way on Thursday.

Andrew Luttrell, 31, of Kennewick, was driving north in a passenger car when he hit Paul H. Quintana, 34, of Richland, on his motorcycle about 2 p.m.

Quintana, who worked for Evergreen Financial Services, died in the collision in front of the Richland Police Department.

He had pulled up behind a delivery truck that was stopped in the northbound lane when he was hit from behind, said Richland police.

Police suspect Luttrell was distracted.

“It’s one of the things we are looking at,” said Officer Doug Doss, a Richland traffic safety officer.

Richland’s main thoroughfare was closed for nearly three hours while police investigated.

Detectives plan to use a search warrant to collect evidence and make a standard inspection to rule out mechanical issues on Luttrell’s car.

Luttrell is not in custody. Doss said when the investigation is finished, they will send their report to Benton County prosecutors to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.