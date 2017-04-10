Crime

April 10, 2017 1:34 PM

13 ounces of meth found in Moses Lake home

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A stolen rifle and 13 ounces of methamphetamine were found by the Moses Lake police on Sunday.

A narcotics investigation led to the police using a search warrant at 910 E. Hill Ave. at 3:30 p.m.

Police said they found 13 ounces of meth, more than 5 ounces of heroin and a small amount of cocaine.

A stolen SKS rifle from California was found in the home and confiscated.

Two people in the home were arrested. Jessie F. Rodriguez, 27, of Moses Lake, and Elissa M. Villegas, 24, of Moses Lake, were booked into the Grant County jail on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

