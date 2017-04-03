Crime

April 3, 2017 4:36 PM

Hanford Patrol member accused of raping child

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A member of the Hanford Patrol is suspected of raping a preteen.

Steven D. Mix, 56, was booked into the Benton County jail on Friday for first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation by Kennewick police, said Sgt. Randy Maynard on Monday.

The crime occurred at an undisclosed time in the past and no further information is being provided by police.

Mix is a member of the Hanford Patrol, a federal security agency protecting nuclear material, classified matter and employees on the Hanford nuclear reservation. The patrol is part of Mission Support Alliance, a contractor for the Department of Energy.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos