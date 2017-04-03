Hanford Patrol member accused of raping child

A member of the Hanford Patrol is suspected of raping a preteen.
Steven D. Mix, 56, was booked into the Benton County jail on Friday for first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation by Kennewick police, said Sgt. Randy Maynard on Monday.
The crime occurred at an undisclosed time in the past and no further information is being provided by police.
Mix is a member of the Hanford Patrol, a federal security agency protecting nuclear material, classified matter and employees on the Hanford nuclear reservation. The patrol is part of Mission Support Alliance, a contractor for the Department of Energy.
