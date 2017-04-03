Former Kennewick superintendent allegedly arranged sex with minor

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt Pause

1:05 Journey of One Thousand Miles

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off