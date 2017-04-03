Former Kennewick superintendent allegedly arranged sex with minor

A former Kennewick school superintendent is behind bars after allegedly arranging to meet a minor girl for sex.
The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Paul W. Rosier, 75, of Olympia, early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
He made his preliminary appearance before a judge Monday morning.
Rosier was caught in a police operation where he allegedly arranged to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl. Task force investigators arrested him when he arrived in the lobby of a local hotel.
Police found cash equal to the amount he arranged for the sex act.
Rosier served as Kennewick’s superintendent between 1994 and 2006. After retiring from the district, he worked as the Washington Association of School Administrators’ executive director until 2014.
The Kennewick School District provided information Monday about Rosier’s work history, and said it would not issue any additional statements about the arrest.
