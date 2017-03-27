Flying bong slices man’s hand during argument over a lighter in Pasco

An argument over a lighter changed to possible vandalism then an assault, where a man nearly bled to death in Pasco on Saturday.
At 10:22 p.m. a man entered the Conoco convenience store and gas station in the 1900 block of West Court Street and wanted to return a mini-torch lighter three weeks after he bought it, said police. The store owner declined.
The owner told police the customer began knocking large glass bongs off a counter, breaking them to cause about $400 damage. The owner allegedly grabbed the last glass bong and threatened the customer who left and got into a car.
While the customer was starting to drive away, police say the owner threw the bong through the driver’s side window, breaking the glass bong and severely cutting the back of customer’s hand.
The customer stopped the car and the owner called 911. Police say they argued as the customer bled and the owner provided a scarf to use as a bandage.
Officer Dave Herrera arrived, notice the wound and applied direct pressure until an ambulance arrived.
The medics described Officer (Dave) Herrera's actions as “life saving.”
Police said the two men argued about whether there was intent to destroy the bongs, but agreed on how the injury occurred.
The owner is Nawas Nader Salha, 32, of Richland, and he was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. The customer could face a misdemeanor charge of malicious mischief.
“The moral of this story is: Let the police handle things like this for you. We are a 24-hour service. If you find yourself in a position similar to the owner … consider taking a deep breath and being a good witness, particularly if it is someone you can identify, or a license plate you can pass on,” said police.
