Dial-a-Ride bus flips when car runs red light in Richland

Two people were hurt when a Dial-a-Ride bus was hit by a car running a red light in Richland.
The Nissan Rogue was headed south on Thayer Drive at 10:40 a.m. Monday when the driver missed the light at Swift Boulevard, slamming into the bus for people with disabilities.
The impact forced the bus, with a driver and one passenger, to hit a curb and flipped onto its side, said Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb.
The 21-year-old passenger was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be checked for injuries.
The Nissan driver, Virgil Barnett, 69, of Richland, was taken to Kadlec with an arm injury. The bus driver was not hurt.
The wreck is still under investigation, said Cobb.
Comments