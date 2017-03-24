Stranger shoots Richland woman at Renton restaurant

A Richland woman was with her daughter, backing out of a parking spot in Renton, when a stranger fired a gun at her six times.
The 22-year-old mother and her 3-year-old girl were backing out of a parking space at Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse restaurant at 225 SW Seventh Street at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, when a woman walked up to the car and fired a pistol.
The victim was hit in the leg and the suspect ran, according to Sgt. Craig Johnson. A police dog tracked the suspect and she was arrested without incident. A pistol was allegedly found in her pocket.
Police booked the 33-year-old Des Moines woman into the King County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
She allegedly refused to talk to police, leaving investigators without a motive for the attack. The two women do not appear to know each other, Johnson said.
The Richland woman was treated at Valley Medical Center for a non-life-threatening leg wound and was reported to be in stable condition on Thursday.
Johnson said the investigation continues and no further information was available.
Comments