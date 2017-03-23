Former Pasco officer found innocent of rape

A former Pasco police officer was found innocent Thursday of raping and assaulting a woman in 2014.
It was the second trial for Richard J. Aguirre on the allegations he assaulted the woman after going out for dinner and drinks.
A mistrial was declared in the first trial last summer after another jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict.
This week’s trial ended Thursday afternoon after two days of testimony and closing arguments. Jurors returned the verdict about 4:30 p.m. after deliberating less than 30 minutes.
Aguirre was accused of sexually assaulting the woman while she was staying at his home.
He is still facing charges that he murdered Ruby J. Doss in Spokane County in 1986.
This story will be updated.
Comments