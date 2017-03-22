Kennewick martial arts teacher pleaded guilty to child molestation

Former Kennewick High School teacher and martial arts instructor Oscar Perez Garnica pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation Wednesday morning.
The 47-year-old Kennewick man made a statement that was read in court.
“I intentionally touched the victim in her groin area for sexual purposes while she was a martial arts student,” according to court records.
Garnica told police he was helping the 14-year-old girl with “personal problems.” When they were alone on Aug. 7 she sat on his lap kissing and talked about having sex, court documents said.
He initially said he hugged her while she was on his lap and “his hand must have slipped.”
Garcia was a Kennewick High School teacher and the coach of the girls bowling class from 2008 to 2016.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.
Comments