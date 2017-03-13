Elderly Kennewick woman tried to help a man get back on his feet. 7 weeks, $6,000 later he wouldn’t leave

A Kennewick man is suspected of taking advantage of the charity of a 77-year-old woman.
Employees with Adult Protective Services asked Kennewick police to investigate a man who outstayed his welcome by about seven weeks.
The elderly woman said a person at her church asked if she would give James L. Powell, 47, a place to stay for a few nights, said police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
She also reportedly gave him about $6,000 in cash and helped pay his court fines.
Last week, the woman told an officer she was upset that Powell was still living at her home on South Irving Place.
And police also are investigating whether he stole some of her rings and necklaces, Lattin said.
Powell was booked into the Benton County jail on a felony warrant and three misdemeanor warrants.
And a neighbor helped the woman obtain a no-contact order to bar him from returning to her house.
