Victims fight off home invasion robbers in Kennewick

Four people fought back against armed robbers in a Kennewick apartment on Sunday.
Three men knocked on a door and forced their way into a home at the Irving Place Apartments at 100 N. Irving St. at about 9 p.m. and demanded the occupants give them things, said Sgt. Randy Maynard. One robber had a shotgun and another a knife.
“The victims are not clear about (what the robbers wanted) and just talked about these guys yelling a lot,” he said.
The four victims fought with the robbers and one received a minor stab wound. Maynard said the man was treated by paramedics and released at the apartment.
Police have not found any indication the shotgun was fired.
After the victims fought back, the robbers left in a white car.
One suspect is described at a white male, 18-19 years old, about 5-foot7, wearing a hoodie and jeans.
A second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-8 with a hoodie and jeans.
Police do not have a description of the third male suspect. Maynard said only one victim reported there was a third robber.
“At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident,” he said.
Kennewick police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery attempt to call 509-628-0333. Reference 17-07245.
