Kennewick man gets prison for stabbing his dad for recording over rap song

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2 Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift