Kennewick Moneytree staff delay man until police arrive

A patient man was rewarded with being arrested on suspicion of forgery in Kennewick.
Paul J. Gabaldon, 31, of Kennewick, tried to cash a check at the Moneytree at 220 Vista Way on Monday.
A clerk at the store wasn’t familiar with Gabaldon and decided to verify the check.
“They called the name of the person who wrote the check who advised he didn't know who (Gabaldon) was,” said police.
The clerk called police and kept Gabaldon at the business until they arrived.
The police say they confirmed the owner of the check and booked Gabaldon into the Benton County jail.
Officers are investigating how Gabaldon acquired the check.
