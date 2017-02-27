Crime

Kennewick police arrest 3 teens for graffiti, seize 22 paint cans

By Bill Stevenson

Three teenagers were arrested for spray painting graffiti on buildings and retaining walls in Kennewick.

“Over the last several weeks, we have experienced a significant increase in graffiti,” said a Kennewick police spokesman.

Police found the signatures of Hopper and Kraze at several graffiti sites.

On Sunday afternoon, officers stopped and spoke with three boys, ages 15, 16 and 17, walking along the railroad tracks near South Quincy Street.

Police say they found evidence the trio had tagged a few buildings and railroad retaining walls. They found 22 cans of spray paint and confiscated them as evidence.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief and trespassing.

