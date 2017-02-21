Shot fired during argument at Richland apartments

One gunshot was fired during an argument at Creekside Apartments in Richland on Tuesday.
No one was injured, and the Richland police are looking to talk to the victim, Alan Dixon, 30, of Richland, who ran when officers arrived, said Lt. Curtis Smith.
A short series of events ended preceded the single round fired into the asphalt in the apartments’ parking lot at 1650 Mowry Street.
At 1:10 p.m. Justin Kynaston, 37, of Richland, was allegedly arguing with his girlfriend at the 7-Eleven on Jadwin Avenue and broke the window on her car.
Smith said Kynaston jumped into a gray Chevrolet pickup driven by Carl E. Gardner, 41, of Pasco, who drove him to the Creekside Apartments.
At the apartments, Gardner allegedly found and began arguing with Dixon, who is dating Gardner’s former girlfriend. While the two were arguing, Gardner reportedly drew a pistol and fired one shot into the ground.
Police found Kynaston and Gardner, and the two females. The women’s names were not released as they are apparent victims of domestic violence, said Smith.
Kynaston was arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine. Smith said they found the drug on him while searching him.
Gardner was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is suspected of firing the gun, and his pickup was impounded because police said they could see meth inside.
The firearm was stolen during a burglary in Kennewick.
Smith said the investigation continues and more charges could be filed by the prosecutor’s office.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
