Kennewick police find driver passed out in crashed car

A woman woke up in her car with the engine running and the Kennewick police asking about her driving.
Erin L. Stevens, 18, of Kennewick, allegedly drove over a curb and part way down a hill next to stairs at 8503 W. Quinault Avenue at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the Kennewick police.
Police say they found her passed out in the driver’s seat.
“Investigation revealed she was intoxicated,” say police.
She allegedly told police she didn’t drink until after she crashed her car. She claims to have stayed and drank vodka with an “unknown male.”
Stevens was arrested for suspicion of DUI and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
