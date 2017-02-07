Pasco police ask public to help catch Beltran’s Bakery burglar

Beltran’s Bakery lost its cash register and a donation jar to a thief.
A car drove up to the store at 1724 W. Clark Street in Pasco and a passenger got out, smashed the glass front door and went inside to steal, according to Pasco police.
A surveillance video was released Tuesday morning showing the suspect inside the bakery.
Police do not know when the theft occurred, saying it was between Monday night and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The man in the video is suspected to be involved with the burglary of Showcase Specialties at 702 W. Lewis Street on Jan. 29.
People with information about the burglary or recognizing the suspect in the video are asked to call the Pasco police at 509-545-3421. Reference PP17-04864.
