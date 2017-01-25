Pasco police claim they caught car prowler

Pasco police saw a young man run and hide in a yard Wednesday morning.
The man was acting suspicious and was found hiding in a bush in front of a home in the 4900 block of Sonora Drive, according to the police. The man ran when he was discovered and caught.
Police didn’t say if they arrested him and it doesn’t appear Travis S. Hintz, age not released, of Pocatello, Idaho, was booked, according to Franklin County jail records.
Investigators suspect Hintz was checking for unlocked car doors. They ask people to check parked vehicles on Sonora Drive, Desert Plateau Drive, Joshua Drive, Yuma Drive and Mojave Drive. If anything is missing, call the police at 509-628-0333.
